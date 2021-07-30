China’s leaders are aiming to keep the world’s second-biggest economy growing at a “reasonable range” for the rest of the year as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics and hold two major political gatherings. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s leaders target risks over growth in countdown to Winter Olympics
- Politburo says it aims to keep economy expanding at ‘reasonable rate’ through continued stable macro policy
- The external environment is more complex and severe, and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven, it says
Topic | Xi Jinping
China’s leaders are aiming to keep the world’s second-biggest economy growing at a “reasonable range” for the rest of the year as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics and hold two major political gatherings. Photo: EPA-EFE