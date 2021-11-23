Evidence seized during the police raids. Photo: Facebook
Criminal syndicate used shell company to operate dozens of bank accounts and launder more than HK$380 million, Hong Kong police say

  • 14 people arrested in raids across city over two days, including suspected core members of illegal operation
  • The syndicate ran shell company out of Fo Tan office and used it to control 60 local bank accounts and wash the money, force says

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:22pm, 23 Nov, 2021

