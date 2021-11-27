Medics in Germany transfer patients infected with Covid-19 onto a German armed forces plane so they can be transported to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, on November 26. Photo: AFP
Stocks sink on new Covid-19 variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points, airlines hammered
- Economic impact of new variant from South Africa felt across world; investors move money into firms that benefited in previous waves
- But World Health Organization’s head of emergencies says no need to jump to conclusions so quickly; ‘it’s important we remain open and stay focused’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medics in Germany transfer patients infected with Covid-19 onto a German armed forces plane so they can be transported to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country, on November 26. Photo: AFP