Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province on the Russian border is a major through-point for China-Europe freight trains. Photo: Xinhua
2 border cities in northern China limit rail imports, as region tackles Covid-19 outbreak
- Suifenhe in Heilongjiang on the Russian border and Inner Mongolia’s Erenhot, next door to Mongolia, halt entry of certain non-containerised goods
- The new restrictions underline Beijing’s zero-tolerance stance towards letting the virus spread
Topic | Coronavirus China
Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province on the Russian border is a major through-point for China-Europe freight trains. Photo: Xinhua