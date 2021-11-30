Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province on the Russian border is a major through-point for China-Europe freight trains. Photo: Xinhua
Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province on the Russian border is a major through-point for China-Europe freight trains. Photo: Xinhua
News

2 border cities in northern China limit rail imports, as region tackles Covid-19 outbreak

  • Suifenhe in Heilongjiang on the Russian border and Inner Mongolia’s Erenhot, next door to Mongolia, halt entry of certain non-containerised goods
  • The new restrictions underline Beijing’s zero-tolerance stance towards letting the virus spread

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:31pm, 30 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province on the Russian border is a major through-point for China-Europe freight trains. Photo: Xinhua
Suifenhe in Heilongjiang province on the Russian border is a major through-point for China-Europe freight trains. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE