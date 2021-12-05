Huang Qifan has called for a big cut in the personal income tax rate to fight tax erosion and expand household revenue. Photo: Reuters
Time for a permanent tax break for China’s Covid-hit small businesses, former mayor says
- Huang Qifan says tax tools could be deployed to narrow the income gap and encourage spending
- Temporary cuts to help SMEs should be made permanent, he says
Topic | China economy
Huang Qifan has called for a big cut in the personal income tax rate to fight tax erosion and expand household revenue. Photo: Reuters