Police officers stand guard at the gate of the Salt government hospital in the city of Salt, Jordan on March 13. Photo: Reuters
Jordan court jails health officials over Covid-19 oxygen deaths

  • The patients, who were being treated in the hospital, died in March when staff failed to act after oxygen ran out in a coronavirus ward for nearly an hour
  • The court found the former director of the state hospital in Salt, a city west of the capital Amman, and four of his senior aides responsible for the deaths

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 3:08am, 6 Dec, 2021

