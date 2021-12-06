Police officers stand guard at the gate of the Salt government hospital in the city of Salt, Jordan on March 13. Photo: Reuters
Jordan court jails health officials over Covid-19 oxygen deaths
- The patients, who were being treated in the hospital, died in March when staff failed to act after oxygen ran out in a coronavirus ward for nearly an hour
- The court found the former director of the state hospital in Salt, a city west of the capital Amman, and four of his senior aides responsible for the deaths
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
