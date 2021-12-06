Protesters light flares during clashes at an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Protest against Covid-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels
- Demonstrators were protesting against rules imposed in October that oblige people to show Covid-19 passes to access bars and restaurants
- Police fired tear gas and used water cannon on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Protesters light flares during clashes at an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE