Protesters light flares during clashes at an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters light flares during clashes at an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
News

Coronavirus: Protest against Covid-19 restrictions turns violent in Brussels

  • Demonstrators were protesting against rules imposed in October that oblige people to show Covid-19 passes to access bars and restaurants
  • Police fired tear gas and used water cannon on Sunday to disperse protesters pelting officers with cobblestones and fireworks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:30am, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters light flares during clashes at an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters light flares during clashes at an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE