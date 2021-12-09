The daughter of a protester who died in March 2021 during a demonstration against Myanmar’s military coup, cries during her father’s funeral. There is concern that the sale of the Myanmar branch of Norway telecoms firm Telenor could lead to potentially dangerous call data relating to millions of people being seen by the junta. Photo: AFP
Lucy Purdon
Lucy Purdon and Patrick Phongsathorn

Dangerous data: Telenor’s irresponsible exit from Myanmar may put customers’ lives at risk

  • Norway’s Telenor selling its Myanmar arm to Lebanese M1 Group, which has cooperated with regimes in Sudan and Syria
  • Data of 18 million people, including call-data records, part of sale five months after military coup; means possibility of detention, torture, murder

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Dec, 2021

