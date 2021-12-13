Pilgrims walks towards the Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica in Mexico City, Mexico on Sunday. Photo: AP
Mexico’s Guadalupe pilgrimage draws huge crowd after one-year absence
- It was estimated that more than 1.5 million people gathered at a basilica in Mexico City on Sunday for the annual Virgin of Guadalupe gathering
- The festivities were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Americas
