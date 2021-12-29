Another round of mass testing is under way in Xian, northwestern China, epicentre of the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China to create buffer zones at border cities to curb outbreaks
- Special control measures will be applied in bid to stop spread while protecting economy
- Xian residents enter 7th day of lockdown with tighter restrictions after 151 cases reported for Tuesday
