Another round of mass testing is under way in Xian, northwestern China, epicentre of the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

China to create buffer zones at border cities to curb outbreaks

  • Special control measures will be applied in bid to stop spread while protecting economy
  • Xian residents enter 7th day of lockdown with tighter restrictions after 151 cases reported for Tuesday

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:54pm, 29 Dec, 2021

