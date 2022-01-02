Travellers on the Thalys platform at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: France is sixth country in world with more than 10 million Covid-19 infections
- France joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases
- The government said on Saturday that from Monday wearing masks in public spaces would be mandatory for children as young as six versus 11 before
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
