Travellers on the Thalys platform at Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: France is sixth country in world with more than 10 million Covid-19 infections

  • France joined the United States, India, Brazil, Britain and Russia in having had more than 10 million cases
  • The government said on Saturday that from Monday wearing masks in public spaces would be mandatory for children as young as six versus 11 before

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 3:07am, 2 Jan, 2022

