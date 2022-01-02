Police officers check cars leaving the site of a brick factory in Rijswijk, Netherlands, where an illegal party was held on New Year’s Day. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Dutch police raid rave party in breach of Covid-19 rules
- Dozens of police officers entered the makeshift venue in the central town of Rijswijk where several partygoers were arrested
- The illegal rave attracted people from far and wide with locals saying they had seen vehicles come in from France and Germany but also as far away as Spain and Italy
