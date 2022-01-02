This aerial view shows cars lined up at a drive-through testing site for the coronavirus, in the central Israeli city of Modiin, on January 2, 2022. Photo: AFP
Omicron surge could lead Israel to herd immunity, says nation’s top health official
- Daily cases in Israel expected to reach record highs in next three weeks; Nachman Ash ‘prefers to reach herd immunity through vaccinations’
- Herd immunity is not guaranteed, though, as pandemic has shown that some who recover from virus are later reinfected
