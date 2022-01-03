Marjorie Taylor Greene outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images North America / AFP
Twitter bans congresswoman’s personal account for coronavirus misinformation
- A Marjorie Taylor Greene tweet posted before her weeklong suspension in July claimed that the virus ‘is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65’
- Greene’s account was suspended under Twitter’s ‘strike’ system, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about coronavirus that are misleading enough to cause harm
