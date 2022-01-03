People protest against coronavirus lockdown measures in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 2. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Arrests as thousands protest against Covid-19 restrictions in Amsterdam
- Clashes with police left several people with minor injuries and security forces made arrests, public broadcaster NOS reported
- Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a lockdown one week before Christmas on December 25 in response to a fresh wave of infections fuelled by the Omicron variant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People protest against coronavirus lockdown measures in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 2. Photo: AP