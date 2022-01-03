The cruise ship AIDAnova in the port of Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus outbreak ends cruise for thousands on German ship stuck in Portugal
- The crew who had tested positive between Wednesday and Friday were transferred to Lisbon hotels and were in isolation there
- The AIDAnova, with 2,844 passengers and 1,353 crew on board, docked in Lisbon on December 29 while en route to the island of Madeira for New Year’s Eve celebrations
