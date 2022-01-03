School pupils wear protective face masks at Harris Academy Sutton, London. Photo: Reuters
England brings classroom masks in for older pupils; Israel’s Omicron surge ‘may lead to herd immunity’
- As secondary pupils in England return to school, they will have to wear masks in classroom; Israel’s daily cases could reach record highs in next three weeks
- Elsewhere, France eases rules with shorter isolation/quarantine periods, while US judge rules Biden cannot require early-years teachers to be jabbed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
