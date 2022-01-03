Revellers pose for a photo as they queue to enter a 10,000 capacity nightclub in Manchester, England on New Year’s Eve, 2021. England was the exception among the four UK nations in not imposing extra virus curbs over the festive period. Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to get tested and be “sensible”. Photo: AFP
Omicron spreading among over 50s, says UK minister, but no need for more restrictions
- Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi says high uptake of booster jabs by older people means ‘nothing in data to make me believe we need go further’
- He also says ‘priority’ to keep schools open, although major staff shortages are feared across sector and already seen in health service
