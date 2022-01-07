A Chinese multi-role J-10C fighter jet seen in training in 2018. Pakistan is rumoured to have ordered 36 J10-Cs from China in total. Photo: Xinhua
Pakistan-India aerial arms race looms as nuclear-armed rivals tap China, West for warplanes
- Pakistan took delivery of 25 Chinese-built J-10Cs last month in a ‘jawbreaking response’ to India procuring 36 French jets, Islamabad’s interior minister said
- Analysts said ‘lines have been drawn’, as India mulls buying 144 warplanes from the US, France or Sweden to defend itself against a China-Pakistan joint attack
Topic | Pakistan
A Chinese multi-role J-10C fighter jet seen in training in 2018. Pakistan is rumoured to have ordered 36 J10-Cs from China in total. Photo: Xinhua