Coronavirus: Britain’s education secretary says UK is moving beyond the pandemic
- Nadhim Zahawi said regular testing alongside vaccines, boosters and antiviral treatments would form the key parts of the country’s efforts to return to normality
- Zahawi said he hoped the UK would be ‘one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to endemic’
