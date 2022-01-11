Residents line up to undergo a Covid-19 test in Tianjin Municipality, China, on Saturday. Tianjin has tested 9.6 million people in three days. Photo: EPA-EFE
Omicron: Tianjin casts wide net to track new transmission routes in outbreak

  • Cases of the variant in the Chinese city found to have different sources to earlier imported cases, according to genome sequencing
  • City CDC deputy director says strain – which has a shorter incubation period than earlier ones – might have been ‘hiding’ in the city for some time

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Josephine Ma

Updated: 3:21pm, 11 Jan, 2022

