Protesters take pictures of the yellow smoke from a flare during a protest against anti-coronavirus measures, in Brussels, Belgium on January 23. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Police fire water cannon and tear gas at Covid-19 protesters in Brussels
- The protest drew thousands of demonstrators protesting against Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions
- Elsewhere, in downtown Barcelona, Spain, protesters wore costumes and waved banners reading ‘It’s not a pandemic, it’s a dictatorship’
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
