Social-distancing rules are enforced at a restaurant in Mong Kok. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: growing untraceable cases ‘will prevent easing of social-distancing rules later this month’

  • Insider close to government pandemic advisory committee says the more than 30 unlinked infections for two days in a row is worrying
  • HKU Professor Benjamin Cowling warns only way to achieve zero cases is with complete lockdown, which he admits may not be feasible

Denise TsangLaura WestbrookRachel Yeo
Updated: 10:02am, 4 Feb, 2022

