People queue outside a Covid-19 testing and vaccination site at the Austria Centre in Vienna, Austria on February 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
People queue outside a Covid-19 testing and vaccination site at the Austria Centre in Vienna, Austria on February 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
News

Coronavirus: Austrian vaccine mandate to come into force on Saturday

  • The Austrian law, making it compulsory for adults to get vaccinated, is the European Union’s first such sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandate
  • Roughly 69 per cent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:23am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue outside a Covid-19 testing and vaccination site at the Austria Centre in Vienna, Austria on February 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
People queue outside a Covid-19 testing and vaccination site at the Austria Centre in Vienna, Austria on February 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE