People queue outside a Covid-19 testing and vaccination site at the Austria Centre in Vienna, Austria on February 3. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Austrian vaccine mandate to come into force on Saturday
- The Austrian law, making it compulsory for adults to get vaccinated, is the European Union’s first such sweeping Covid-19 vaccine mandate
- Roughly 69 per cent of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the lowest rates in western Europe
