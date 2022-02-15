Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid the pandemic, the city’s consumer watchdog says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid the pandemic, the city’s consumer watchdog says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
News

Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid coronavirus pandemic, consumer watchdog says

  • Despite the increased likelihood of Covid-related disruptions, the Consumer Council says many firms will not reschedule visits or allow free cancellations
  • Hongkongers have increasingly turned to local firms offering such services amid a shortage of live-in foreign domestic helpers

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:47pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid the pandemic, the city’s consumer watchdog says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid the pandemic, the city’s consumer watchdog says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE