Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid the pandemic, the city’s consumer watchdog says. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid coronavirus pandemic, consumer watchdog says
- Despite the increased likelihood of Covid-related disruptions, the Consumer Council says many firms will not reschedule visits or allow free cancellations
- Hongkongers have increasingly turned to local firms offering such services amid a shortage of live-in foreign domestic helpers
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong companies offering household cleaning services should be more flexible amid the pandemic, the city’s consumer watchdog says. Photo: Shutterstock Images