A makeshift Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, which accounted for all but three cases in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
A makeshift Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, which accounted for all but three cases in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
News

China Covid-19 cases top 100 as Delta drives Inner Mongolia outbreak

  • Provincial capital Hohhot orders universal testing for key areas after logging 62 of 65 new cases from Inner Mongolia
  • Fast-spreading clusters in Hohhot and Suzhou driven by Omicron and Delta, respectively, national health body says

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 6:11pm, 20 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A makeshift Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, which accounted for all but three cases in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
A makeshift Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, which accounted for all but three cases in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE