A makeshift Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, which accounted for all but three cases in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images
China Covid-19 cases top 100 as Delta drives Inner Mongolia outbreak
- Provincial capital Hohhot orders universal testing for key areas after logging 62 of 65 new cases from Inner Mongolia
- Fast-spreading clusters in Hohhot and Suzhou driven by Omicron and Delta, respectively, national health body says
Topic | Coronavirus China
A makeshift Covid-19 testing site in Hohhot, which accounted for all but three cases in Inner Mongolia on Saturday. Photo: Future Publishing via Getty Images