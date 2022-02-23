The government has extended a scheme to help unemployed individuals in need of a loan during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
The government has extended a scheme to help unemployed individuals in need of a loan during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
News

Hong Kong personal loan scheme for unemployed extended until next year to tackle joblessness during coronavirus pandemic

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan says personal loan guarantee scheme ‘helped a lot of people’ last year
  • Society for Community Organisation says poorest residents working casual jobs unable to qualify for loan scheme

Topic |   Hong Kong budget 2022-2023
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 9:07pm, 23 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The government has extended a scheme to help unemployed individuals in need of a loan during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
The government has extended a scheme to help unemployed individuals in need of a loan during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE