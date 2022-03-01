Elderly Hongkongers have been slow to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
Elderly Hongkongers have been slow to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
News

Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s elderly left it late to get Covid-19 shots, now worried families fear time is running out as cases soar, deaths mount

  • Worsening fifth wave, which first hit the city in late December, has affected homes for the elderly badly, with confirmed cases in 580 facilities
  • Vaccination rate among the elderly remains relatively low compared with other age groups

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Rachel YeoFiona Sun
Rachel Yeo and Fiona Sun

Updated: 12:45pm, 1 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Elderly Hongkongers have been slow to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
Elderly Hongkongers have been slow to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE