Elderly Hongkongers have been slow to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s elderly left it late to get Covid-19 shots, now worried families fear time is running out as cases soar, deaths mount
- Worsening fifth wave, which first hit the city in late December, has affected homes for the elderly badly, with confirmed cases in 580 facilities
- Vaccination rate among the elderly remains relatively low compared with other age groups
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elderly Hongkongers have been slow to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo: Dickson Lee