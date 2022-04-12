The researchers from Polytechnic University hope to collaborate with the government and other organisations for mass usage of the device in the future. Photo: PolyU
Hong Kong researchers develop device that can detect coronavirus in people and the environment, results ready on the spot in 40 minutes

  • The new method is said to be more accurate than rapid tests while faster than PCR examinations
  • Results can be delivered on the spot without the need for a laboratory

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 6:01pm, 12 Apr, 2022

