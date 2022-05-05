A 59-year-old man with multiple chronic illnesses was sent to the government-run Penny’s Bay facility, and later collapsed and died on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: inability of patients to list chronic medical conditions undermines care and could lead to death, experts say
- Self-reporting website has no provision for patients to report detailed medical history or chronic illnesses, which experts say could lead to triage problems
- Issue comes to light after a 59-year-old man with multiple chronic illnesses who was sent to isolation facility collapsed and died
