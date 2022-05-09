Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba on May 8. Photo: Reuters
Mexico’s president says no country should be excluded from Americas Summit
- The US has said Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were unlikely to be invited as the June summit is meant to showcase democracy
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in his remarks in Cuba’s capital Havana, also said he would keep pushing for the US to lift its decades-old embargo against Cuba
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba on May 8. Photo: Reuters