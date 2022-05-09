South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol, who takes office as the president on Tuesday, is said to want join US pact. Photo: AP
South Korea mulls joining US economic pact, as incoming government is sworn in
- The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) could launch this month, to fill a gap in engagement with the region since 2017, when Donald Trump quit a multinational deal
- The government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is set to be sworn in on Tuesday, is said to want S Korea to ‘lead trade conditions in the Indo-Pacific region’
