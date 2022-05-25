Hong Kong authorities are considering extending a mandatory exam on the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, to cover more teachers. Photo: Winson Wong
News

Hong Kong could extend compulsory exam on Basic Law to teachers in subsidised kindergartens and direct subsidy scheme schools

  • Some 70 per cent of candidates pass the first round of tests, those who fail will not be hired when new school year begins in September
  • The scope of the test will extend to different schools and teachers ‘in a gradual manner’, says education minister

Natalie Wong
William Yiu

Updated: 4:14pm, 25 May, 2022

