Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong restaurants report smooth launch of latest vaccine pass stage, but some diners turned away for failing to meet requirement

  • Restaurant employees say they told regular customers to update vaccine pass status in advance to avoid issues
  • Some elderly diners have been turned away for failing to meet third phase of vaccine pass arrangement which took effect on Tuesday

Rachel Yeo
Updated: 4:29pm, 31 May, 2022

