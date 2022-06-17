/
Lunar Newsletter
WWII sex slave issue looms large over South Korea’s ties with Japan
A weekly newsletter dedicated to
celebrating women in Asia and sharing stories that matter to all of us
Recommended for you
+ FOLLOW
Kim Bo-eun is a reporter with The Korea Times. She is currently based in Hong Kong, writing for both the South China Morning Post and The Korea Times, under an exchange programme. She has been in journalism for the past decade and currently covers China's economy and other related issues.