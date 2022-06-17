Lunar Newsletter
WWII sex slave issue looms large over South Korea’s ties with Japan
Kim Bo-eun
Kim Bo-eun

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
6DCA7A6A-C6B7-4CBF-A60D-BCDB3DD02ED4

Recommended for you

Kim Bo-eun

Kim Bo-eun

Kim Bo-eun is a reporter with The Korea Times. She is currently based in Hong Kong, writing for both the South China Morning Post and The Korea Times, under an exchange programme. She has been in journalism for the past decade and currently covers China's economy and other related issues.