The UAE flag at the Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Reuters
UAE sells US$3 billion in high-quality debt amid recession fears
- The oil-rich Persian Gulf nation on Thursday sold US$1.75 billion in 10-year bonds and US$1.25 billion in notes due in 2052
- The UAE’s debt is rated Aa2, the third-highest investment grade, by Moody’s Investors Service, and one step lower at AA- by Fitch Ratings
