The UAE flag at the Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Reuters
The UAE flag at the Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Reuters
News

UAE sells US$3 billion in high-quality debt amid recession fears

  • The oil-rich Persian Gulf nation on Thursday sold US$1.75 billion in 10-year bonds and US$1.25 billion in notes due in 2052
  • The UAE’s debt is rated Aa2, the third-highest investment grade, by Moody’s Investors Service, and one step lower at AA- by Fitch Ratings

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:44am, 24 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The UAE flag at the Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Reuters
The UAE flag at the Dubai International Financial Centre in Dubai, UAE. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE