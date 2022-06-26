Hong Kong hospitals have experienced a slight uptick in coronavirus-related admissions but the number of serious cases is stable, a health official has said, as the daily infection tally remained in the four-digit range for the 12th day. The city on Sunday recorded 1,917 coronavirus cases, comprising 1,799 local and 118 imported infections. The figure marked an increase from Saturday’s total of 1,794. No additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported. Hong Kong’s overall coronavirus tally currently stands at 1,237,623 cases and 9,398 fatalities. Health officials also revealed that 601 people were currently hospitalised as a result of contracting the virus, up from 558 on Saturday. “The number of patients with mild symptoms has increased slightly, but the number of those who are in critical condition has not surged. The number remains at a stable level,” said Dr Sara Ho Yuen-ha, chief manager of patient safety and risk management at the Hospital Authority. Essential workers in Hong Kong still not paid Covid-19 emergency support cash Despite the recent rise in Covid-related admissions, the authority had earlier said it had sufficient manpower and facilities to cope with the increase in patients. It added there was no need to set up any new designated Covid-19 hospitals at the moment, with most patients experiencing only mild symptoms, while no signs had emerged of a sharp increase in severe cases. However, Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch at the Centre for Health Protection, warned that infection levels were still slowly rising, with the city likely to experience a further increase in cases. She also said that at least eight students and staff from two schools had tested positive for the virus, with the campuses required to suspend face-to-face lessons. Hong Kong logs 1,794 Covid cases; hospitals can handle surge, official says Another three cases were also discovered at the Fu Tai Elderly Home, bringing the number of patients linked to the care facility to 15. Authorities were still investigating the cause of the cluster but suspected that two employees had contracted the Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 and brought the virus to the care facility. Five Covid-19 patients were also reported at two other care homes, Chuang said.