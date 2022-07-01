Lunar Newsletter
Lunar’s Pride Month round-up
Salomé Grouard
Salomé Grouard

Updated: 4:00pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
6DCA7A6A-C6B7-4CBF-A60D-BCDB3DD02ED4

Recommended for you

Salomé Grouard

Salomé Grouard

Salomé Grouard joined the South China Morning Post as a Production Executive in 2020, after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a master's degree in Journalism. Originally from France, her work covering the Hong Kong protests and gender issues has been featured in Vice Asia, Hong Kong Free Press, and Slate France, among others.