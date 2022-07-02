Hong Kong airport’s long-awaited third runway will open to planes for “operation familiarisation” drills from next week in preparation for its launch into service in 2024. The Airport Authority Hong Kong said on Saturday that aircraft would take off and land on the new runway from next Friday to “allow local and overseas stakeholders of the aviation community to familiarise with the related operating procedures and collaborative arrangements in an orderly manner”. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the former Hong Kong chief executive, argued the third runway would play an important role in the integration of the city into the nation’s 14th five-year plan and maintain its status as international aviation hub. Hong Kong reports 2,227 infections even as bad weather closes testing centres The completion of the third runway, which could handle 30 million extra passengers per year, could also come as the city climbs out of the Covid-19 pandemic which battered the aviation industry. The Hong Kong Tourism Board said there were just 4,692 visitor arrivals in April, down 17.8 per cent on last year. The first four months of the year saw 16,182 travellers, a 27.3 per cent drop compared with the same period in 2021. There were only 91,398 arrivals last year, down 97.4 per cent from the 3.57 million inbound air arrivals recorded in 2020. The HK$141.5 billion (US$18.2 billion) expansion project at the airport started in 2016. HK Express plane lands safely after report of smoke, all on board unharmed The new runway is 3.8km long and 60 metres wide and features about 14,000 ground lights to help guide pilots safely down. A flight check was completed in April this year and the authority and the Civil Aviation Department said they were working together on other preparations such as statutory procedures, drills and exercises. The authority added the centre runway would be closed for reconfiguration from next Friday, alongside other work carried out as part of the three runway project. These include the Terminal 2 expansion and the new T2 concourse, also expected to be completed by 2024.