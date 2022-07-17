Summer music festivals in Europe are increasing the risk of Covid-19 variants being spread. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: US and Europe fail to shake off Covid-19 as variant fuels summer spike
- Super-transmissible subvariant of Omicron is fuelling a fresh increase in infections, with cases climbing across the UK and the continent
- The US said the BA.5 variant probably accounts for about 65 per cent of cases, and infections could reach 600,000 cases a day
Summer music festivals in Europe are increasing the risk of Covid-19 variants being spread. Photo: AFP