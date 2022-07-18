An agreement was reached to terminate the contract of Sabine Schormann, the general director of Documenta, in the wake of complaints that work at the art fair was anti-Semitic. Photo: dpa
Top German art show director forced to resign in anti-Semitism row at Documenta
- Supervisory board expressed ‘profound dismay’ about ‘clearly anti-Semitic’ content in work by Indonesian art group Taring Padi
- Deal reached with director general Sabine Schormann to terminate her contract
