Royal Caribbean International plans to return to Hong Kong with one of its “cruise to nowhere” ships and is seeking approval to do so, the Post has learned, while an industry leader called for more measures to attract operators back to the city. Cruises stopped early this year after the government ramped up efforts to stem the spread of the Omicron variant, forcing cruises – and tourism on a whole – to grind to a halt. Authorities have yet to announce any relaxed measures for the cruise industry so far. Royal Caribbean sent a representative to present its plan to Health Bureau officials at the Legislative Council on Tuesday, detailing protocols and healthcare facilities and aimed to demonstrate its abilities to deal with potential Covid-19 outbreaks on ships. Royal Caribbean axes Hong Kong ‘cruises to nowhere’ over anti-pandemic measures According to Jeff Bent, managing director of Worldwide Cruise Terminals which manages the city’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, the proposal also outlined the industry’s high sanitation standards, social distancing measures, contact-tracing and medical facilities on board. Bent, who was at the closed-door meeting with some 20 other tourism and cruise representatives, added that Royal Caribbean drew comparisons to other countries which had largely relaxed pandemic measures and have resumed their cruise services, and also provided data on the low hospital admission rates of passengers in the United States during the height of the Omicron outbreak. “[These is] some basic information they have to share with the health department because not everyone is familiar with cruise [operations],” Bent said. “Royal Caribbean said they needed a three to six months notice at a minimum [as preparation for returning].” But he noted they were the only company to request service resumption in the city so far. “They have a well-established brand in the market, building their brand and reputation with the travel trade, it might be easier for them to come back than for other cruise lines because of the work and investment they put in the Hong Kong market,” he said. Royal Caribbean delays ‘cruise to nowhere’ voyage over Covid-19 rules Earlier in February, the cruise line had cancelled all of its local “cruises to nowhere” and moved its Spectrum of the Seas vessel to Singapore to sidestep Hong Kong’s tough anti-pandemic measures. The move dealt a blow to the city’s under-utilised Kai Tak cruise terminal, as well as the city’s ambition to be an Asian cruise hub. Bent also urged officials to convince international cruise operators to return to the city, as most ships have now made plans for two to three years in other places as the rest of the world opens up. “Our request to the government is about resuming cruises to nowhere and focused on only Hong Kong people getting on ships that go to open seas and come back,” he said. “But my fear is that it’s not attractive or convincing enough for global cruise lines who can sail anywhere they want in the world at any time without restrictions.” He also said these policies needed to be stable and transparent so there will not be disruptions and uncertainties for the industry. Bent hoped the government could respond to the industry’s concerns by the end of the month. Meanwhile, Travel Industry Council chairwoman Gianna Hsu Wong Mei-lun said there was a high demand for cruise trips in the city. “We got many calls from customers. They want to know when the cruises will come back to Hong Kong,” said Hsu, who was also present at the meeting. She also expressed confidence that the industry would improve even though the summer holidays had passed. She also noted that Hongkongers enjoyed “staycation” trips even during non-holiday periods and hoped more of them could resume such excursions on cruises. A spokeswoman from the Health Bureau said officials have listened to the views raised by the tourism industry. The government would also explore whether there is room to refine epidemic control measures while considering transmission risks and infection control needs. Another spokeswoman from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau said authorities have been closely communicating with companies interested in operating “cruise to nowhere” itineraries and providing them with assistance. Royal Caribbean was among the firms it is in touch with. The Hong Kong Tourism Board would also conduct a spend-to-redeem programme for these trips, utilising the HK$20 million (US$2.55 million) set aside under the sixth round of an anti-epidemic fund. The Post has reached out to Royal Caribbean for comment.