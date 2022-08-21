China’s appetite for foreign energy has been weak amid lower demand at home, but discounted Russian commodities have been an exception. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese imports of Russian oil and coal continue upward trend in July

  • Russia is China’s biggest crude supplier for third month in a row, amid uptick in imports of Urals variety shunned by the West after Ukraine war
  • Record set on Russian coal imports, with further rise likely as China battles a power crunch and new EU ban on goods from Moscow takes effect

Ji Siqi
Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Aug, 2022

