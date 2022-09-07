Hong Kong’s leading traditional Chinese medical school pledged on Wednesday to offer free consultation sessions and medicine to up to 50,000 residents with “long Covid”. The rehabilitation scheme, run by Baptist University, has already opened online registration and will target recovered elderly people aged 65 and over and those who were hospitalised with Covid-19 but are now clear of the virus. Can Hong Kong become a hub for traditional Chinese medicine? “Many recovered patients have ‘long Covid’ symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, insomnia, hair loss, skin irritation and fatigue. Chinese medicine has rich experience in treating these symptoms effectively,” said Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, associate vice-president of Chinese medicine development at the university. “Through this programme, we hope to further strengthen the role of Chinese medicine in the fight against the pandemic and relieve the issues encountered by recovering patients, thus improving their quality of life.” He added that the initiative was expected to benefit between 20,000 and 50,000 people. The programme was announced as health officials confirmed 10,194 new coronavirus infections, including 164 that came in from overseas, as well as 16 more deaths. The city’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,611,987 cases, with 9,757 related fatalities. Meanwhile, the university said participants in the long Covid programme could get up to four free consultations and treatment sessions. The first and third sessions would involve face-to-face consultations at one of the university’s five clinics, while the second and fourth would be online telemedicine calls. Traditional Chinese medicine effective in mild Covid-19 cases: study People taking part are also expected to receive up to 24 packages of Chinese medicine for six days, depending on their state of health. Prospective participants will be asked to show their earlier positive Covid-19 test results and additional documents, such as isolation papers and their hospital discharge letters. The programme has received HK$5 million (US$636,965) in financial support from the Hong Kong Community Anti-Coronavirus Link – an NGO set up to support pandemic relief work – and the Everbright Group, a Chinese state-owned conglomerate.