Former US Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, along with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, won the Nobel Economics Prize. Photo: AFP
Nobel Economics Prize awarded to United States trio Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig
- They have ‘significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises’, the committee said
- The Nobel season winds up with the Economics Prize following last week’s announcements for chemistry, medicine, peace and literature
