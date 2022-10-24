The national plan comes in the same year that China’s women won the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India, in February. Photo: AP
China to bid for 2031 Fifa Women’s World Cup in push for top-ranking team
- First step in national plan is to make the final 8 at next year’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics
- If all goes well, the women will return to the ranks of the world’s best by 2030
