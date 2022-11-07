This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral lowers long-Covid risk, study finds
- Taking oral medication within five days of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection linked to 26 per cent lower risk of lingering postviral complications
- Long Covid is estimated to afflict almost 150 million people worldwide and predicted to cost US$3.7 trillion in the US alone
