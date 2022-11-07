Sri Lanka’s Danushka Gunathilaka faces sexual assault charges in Australia. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail in Australia on sexual assault charges, suspended from the sport
- Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested on Sunday at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent
- The 31-year-old had travelled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but was ruled out with a hamstring tear in the first game
