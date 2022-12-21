TikTok has become a lightning rod for US legislators contending it poses a national security threat. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS
As its vilification grows, TikTok’s future in the US remains in limbo
- Divisions among federal departments over the national security threat TikTok poses have left negotiations ‘stuck’, analysts say
- US lawmakers and states are pursuing their own measures to hobble the app, even as TikTok stars in America make contingency plans
TikTok has become a lightning rod for US legislators contending it poses a national security threat. Photo: Dreamstime/TNS