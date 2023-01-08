Riot police and workers appear to have clashed at a Covid test kit plant in Chongqing on Saturday. Photo: Twitter
Coronavirus China
China /  Politics

Workers clash with police in mass protest at Chinese Covid test kit plant

  • Footage and accounts posted online appear to show conflict in Chongqing factory
  • Some accounts say demonstration is related to wages while others attribute it lay-offs

Kandy Wong
Updated: 9:58pm, 8 Jan, 2023

